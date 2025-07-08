1 man dead, another injured following crash at a Chesapeake gas station: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man has died and another is injured after they were both hit by a car at a Chesapeake gas station Tuesday, the city's police department says.

This happened in a gas station parking lot at 2155 S. Military Highway around 1 p.m., police say.

Police shared a woman was driving westbound toward the Gilmerton Bridge went the car ran off the road into the parking lot, hitting the two men.

Both men were sent to the hospital, where one man later died from his injuries, police detailed. The other man is expected to live.

The driver was also sent to the hospital with minor injuries, police said.

Police say they are investigating the crash, and charges may be pending.