Chesapeake Mayor reacts to the death of longtime vice mayor and friend

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake community is mourning the loss of Vice Mayor Dr. John De Triquet, who died last week after serving the city for 30 years in various positions on city council. Mayor Rick West said he believes Dr. De Triquet passed away from cancer.

Mayor West described the profound impact of losing his colleague and friend.

"When I walk into the office and I see that chair empty and he's not there, there's just a void that I'm not sure anyone can fill," West said.

De Triquet's influence extended far beyond city hall. As a pediatrician, he helped countless families throughout Hampton Roads, working with several pediatric organizations including Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD). He also had his own private pediatrician practice in Chesapeake.

"Because everywhere we'd go, someone would tell me, oh Dr. D, that's right. He's my child's pediatrician. We love him. He cares about our kids," West said.

The mayor praised De Triquet's character and dedication to public service.

"A person who's willing to listen to all sides, a person who had conviction, integrity, a person that wanted to serve others, and he did that for so many years serving on city council," West said.

De Triquet's commitment to helping others was evident throughout his career, which included military service alongside his work as a pediatrician and city leader.

"Saving children's lives. I mean, that's what he was all about. You know, he served in the military. He served as a pediatrician. And he served the city in so many different ways," West said.

The outpouring of support on social media reflects the widespread impact De Triquet had on the community, with hundreds of neighbors sharing positive memories and tributes.

"I can just tell you, I love the man. And I'll miss him. For terms of his legacy, he had that impact on a lot of people," West said.

The city of Chesapeake plans to fill the vacant vice mayor position with an interim appointment chosen from current city council members within the next month.

