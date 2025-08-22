Longtime Chesapeake Vice Mayor Dr. John de Triquet has died, city says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Longtime Chesapeake Vice Mayor Dr. John de Triquet has died, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West shared in a statement on Friday.

De Triquet served as the city's vice mayor for roughly 20 years, starting his first term in 2001. He was elected to city council in 1994, prior to holding the vice mayor's office.

In addition to his career in public service, De Triquet worked at CHKD for decades as a pediatric specialist.

Mayor West's statement is as follows: