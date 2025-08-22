Longtime Chesapeake Vice Mayor Dr. John de Triquet has died, city says

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Longtime Chesapeake Vice Mayor Dr. John de Triquet has died, Chesapeake Mayor Rick West shared in a statement on Friday.
De Triquet served as the city's vice mayor for roughly 20 years, starting his first term in 2001. He was elected to city council in 1994, prior to holding the vice mayor's office.
In addition to his career in public service, De Triquet worked at CHKD for decades as a pediatric specialist.
Mayor West's statement is as follows:
The City of Chesapeake has lost a true public servant, in every sense of the term. Dr. John de Triquet served more than 30 years as a member of the Chesapeake City Council, holding the position of Vice Mayor many times throughout his tenure. His wisdom, thoughtful demeanor, and desire to hear from and see all sides of an issue helped shape Chesapeake into the thriving city it is today. I am saddened by the loss our community is feeling, and even more saddened at the loss of a gentleman I was proud to call a friend.
Dr. de Triquet’s dedication to improving the lives of Chesapeake’s residents, his leadership, and his unwavering belief in the mission of the City That Cares has left a lasting legacy on our community. We extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him. His service and dedication will not be forgotten.