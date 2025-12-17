Chesapeake police searching for suspect in connection to fatal shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting.

Police say 38-year-old Donelle D. Felder is wanted in connection to a shooting on the 1100 block of South Military Highway on Monday. He is charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Kelvin Earl Smith.

Police say Felder is 6"1, 245 pounds and was last seen on the 1100 block of South Military Highway.

Around 6:55 p.m. on Monday police responded to the 1100 block of South Military Highway for a report of a homicide. When officers arrived they found Smith shot and killed.

Police are urging anyone with information on Felder’s whereabouts to call Chesapeake Police or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.