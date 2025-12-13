Newport News community comes together for free coats, toys, and food for neighbors in need

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Newport News city leaders and community partners hosted a free coat drive, food distribution, toy drive and community meal Saturday at Heritage High School, providing essential winter items and hot meals to families in need.

The sixth annual community feeding event, organized by Newport News City Councilmember John Eley in partnership with the 6th and 7th Masonic Districts of Virginia, expanded this year to include coat donations and job recruitment opportunities.

"This is our sixth annual community feeding. But this year, we added a new component, and that new component is giving away coats as well as giving away opportunities for workforce," Eley said.

Attendees Ebony Curry and Amirra Scott were among the families who benefited from the event's offerings.

"Yep, we got the coats we needed, some hats and gloves, and toys and food," Curry said.

The mother and daughter expressed gratitude for the free resources during challenging economic times.

"I'm just happy and blessed that I ain't gotta pay, because it's too high for me," Curry said.

Representatives from Newport News Shipbuilding attended the event to recruit workers, while community organizations like the D&D Enlightenment Foundation helped coordinate the coat drive portion.

"Today people are dropping off coats, as well as we're giving away coats. We're just excited to be a vessel for the community and to give people opportunities they ordinarily wouldn't have," Eley said.

Dre McLean, a volunteer with the D&D Enlightenment Foundation, explained the motivation behind their participation.

"Got a lot of, unfortunately, families out here in the community, with the way the economy is going up, so we just come out here just to bless them. So that they can stay warm and not be cold during the winter time," McLean said.

For families like Curry and Scott, the event provided necessities they say they otherwise couldn't afford.

"A coat! Yep she picked out the coat. This, and she picked out her toy, kinetic sand, and I picked out the food," they said.

The attendees emphasized their appreciation for the community support.

"I'm just happy to be blessed and still alive. Thank you so much for donating the coats to us!" Curry and Scott said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.