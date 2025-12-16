9-year-old boy hit, killed by car on S. Military Highway in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 9-year-old boy was hit and killed while trying to cross South Military Highway in Chesapeake on Friday, police said Tuesday.

The boy was trying to cross in the 3200 block of S. Military Highway, which is in the North Deep Creek area, in the evening on Dec. 12, when he was hit by a car. He had serious injuries and died later at the hospital, police said.

The driver remained at the scene, and police said they were not impaired; no charges have been filed as of Tuesday afternoon.