Man dead after shooting on Harvard Drive: Chesapeake Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police say a man was shot and later died after a shooting on Harvard Drive Saturday night.

Portsmouth police are investigating after a call came in around 10:44 p.m.

When officers arrived they found the injured person was found to have a single gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started, and the victim was transferred to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased from his injury.

There is no further information at this time. This homicide is under investigation. Updates will be provided when available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP℠, submit a tip online at P3TIPS.COM, If a tip leads to an arrest, the recovery of drugs, or stolen property, the caller could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,500.

