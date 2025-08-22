Motorcyclist killed in crash near entrance ramp to I-664 northbound: VSP

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A motorcyclist died in connection with a crash near I-664 Thursday night, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 10:27 p.m., police responded to a crash that occurred near the entrance ramp to I-664 northbound. Based on initial gatherings, VSP says a rider of a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle struck a curb while attempting to get on I-664 northbound from Portsmouth Boulevard. The motorcyclist flipped over, slid across the shoulder and hit a guard rail — he was ejected from the motorcycle as a result.

34-year-old Tyler Cavanagh suffered serious injuries from this crash. He was sent to a hospital after troopers and EMS attempted life-saving measures. He later died at Portsmouth Naval Hospital, according to VSP.

VSP says alcohol was a contributing factor to the crash.