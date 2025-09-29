Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 hurt in crash on S. Military Highway near Gilmerton Bridge in Chesapeake

Ellen Ice / WTKR
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on collision Sunday night on South Military Highway near the Gilmerton Bridge, police said.

Officers were called to the east side of the bridge around 8 p.m. Investigators said a vehicle traveling eastbound crossed the center line and hit another vehicle heading west.

Emergency crews transported three people from the scene. Police said one victim suffered critical injuries. Two others were also hurt.

The crash forced the closure of the Gilmerton Bridge in both directions. Traffic is being rerouted, and officials urged drivers to use alternate routes until the bridge reopens.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

