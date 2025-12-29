Juvenile apprehended after stolen vehicle chase causes an accident on Sunday morning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake police responded to reports of a stolen vehicle around 9 a.m. this morning in the area of Kempsville Road and Greenbrier Parkway.

Officers located the suspect a short time later in a parking lot near the Shoppes at Greenbrier. When police attempted a traffic stop, the vehicle fled southbound on Greenbrier Parkway.

The pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle struck another driver in the 1000 block of Greenbrier Parkway. After the crash, the suspect, who is a juvenile, attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended.

The driver of the struck vehicle was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. A female juvenile passenger who was inside the stolen vehicle also sustained minor injuries.

The juvenile suspect suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital. Police say the suspect will face multiple felony charges upon release.