House fire in Chesapeake displaces resident; one cat dies

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person is without a place to stay after a house fire in the Deep Creek section of Chesapeake Monday evening.

Firefighters were dispatched to the 2500 block of Garth Way at 7:19 p.m. after multiple callers reported a house fire. Firefighters arrived on scene at 7:24 p.m. and found smoke and flames coming from a two-story home. The fire was brought under control at 8:02 p.m.

Chesapeake fire officials say no one was home during the fire. No one was injured, but a cat did not survive. The displaced residents has found her own temporary living arrangements.

