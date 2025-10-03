Chesapeake residents concerned over speeding in Deep Creek

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Residents in the Deep Creek neighborhood of Chesapeake are raising concerns about drivers speeding and running stop signs while cutting through their streets — a problem they say has worsened over the past two years or so.

They say the increased traffic and reckless driving appear to be linked to the ongoing Deep Creek Bridge replacement project, as drivers cut through he neighborhood to avoid the back ups at the traffic lights. Local parents, in particular, are worried about the safety of their children, especially near school bus stops and neighborhood crosswalks.

Christina Wilson, a Chesapeake resident and mother, has witnessed the issue firsthand.

“It’s been an issue since they started [the project] — for over two years now, I believe,” Wilson said.

She says the neighborhood has become a frequent cut-through for drivers trying to avoid congestion near the bridge.

“People are darting through here to get to Old Mill and other back roads,” she explained.

Footage sent to News 3 that Wilson took supports these claims. In just a few clips, drivers are seen speeding, running stop signs, and even ignoring school bus stop signs — putting children and pedestrians at serious risk.

“It’s really about the safety of everybody back here,” Wilson added. “I understand everyone has places to be. But if you’re in a rush, you just have to leave earlier. I have to, and so do other parents.”

The Chesapeake Police Department says they are aware of the issue. In a statement, a spokesperson confirmed their Traffic Enforcement Unit has been assigned to monitor the area more closely:

“Our Traffic Enforcement Unit has been tasked with providing Motor Units and Radar cars to the area during those times to provide enforcement of Traffic Laws.”

Police also report that school bus camera citations are being issued, and officers are actively patrolling. On the day News 3 spoke with Wilson, she sent a photo of a driver being pulled over just outside her home.

“Every other morning and afternoon, they are running the school bus stop sign,” Wilson said. “Someone is gonna get hurt.”

Looking ahead, Wilson and other neighbors hope for long-term safety improvements. Suggestions include the addition of sidewalks or speed bumps to better protect residents — especially children.

News 3 will be reaching out to Chesapeake’s Public Works Department regarding possible traffic calming measures and will provide updates as more information becomes available.