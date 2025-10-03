16-year-old arrested for shooting another teen on Seaboard Ave. Wednesday: CPD

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested and charged after shooting a 17-year-old on Seaboard Avenue Wednesday afternoon, according to Chesapeake police.

Police say the teenager is facing the following charges:



Two counts of attempted robbery

Three counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony

Aggravated malicious wounding,

Underage possession of a firearm,

Discharge of a firearm in a public place

Shooting while committing a felony.

The 17-year-old, who was shot and seriously injured, is recovering, police detail.

Police said on Wednesday, officers went to the 1100 block of Seaboard Avenue around 3:44 p.m. in response to a report of an injured person.

At the scene, they found a 17-year-old boy with life-threatening gunshot wounds, police detail. He was sent to a local hospital for care.

Oscar Smith Middle School (OSMS) was placed on lockdown around 4 p.m. because of an "incident in the community," Dr. Amanda Turk, OSMS principal, said in a statement to parents. Students on campus were directed inside by school staff.

Police gave an "all-clear" 20 minutes after the lockdown, allowing the school to lift the lockdown and carry on with dismissal, Dr. Turk stated.

The letter doesn't give specifics about the incident law enforcement was investigating, but Oscar Smith Middle is located near the area officers responded to.

The shooting is still under investigation, police say.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.