Wrong-way driver hit at least four cars on Chesapeake Expressway New Years Eve

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — New video and court documents are shedding new light on a wrong-way crash on the Chesapeake Expressway on New Year’s Eve that left multiple vehicles damaged.

According to court records, police say 51-year-old Daniel Tucker struck a Dominion Energy utility box along Carmichael Way around 8:41 p.m. on Dec. 31 while driving a truck. Fresh dirt and repairs remain visible at the site of that initial crash.

Video provided to WTKR News 3 shows a truck traveling the wrong way up an exit ramp on the Chesapeake Expressway that night in the Edinburgh area.

Police say Tucker was driving northbound in the southbound lanes and struck at least four vehicles, causing significant damage. Authorities say no one was killed or seriously injured.

State Sen. Christie New Craig said she was one of the drivers nearly hit during the incident and called 911 as it unfolded.

“We escaped — let’s call before he hits somebody,” New Craig said. “Unbeknownst to us, we drove just a couple hundred feet and he had already hit three people.”

Court documents state police later found Tucker’s truck stopped on the Battlefield Boulevard exit. Court documents say Tucker was sitting in the passenger seat when they arrived. Records indicate he told officers he had consumed more than two alcoholic drinks.

Police arrested Tucker and say he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. He is facing multiple charges, including one count of driving while intoxicated.

“There’s no reason to get behind the wheel intoxicated,” New Craig said, pointing to the availability of ride-share services and designated drivers.

According to court records, Tucker is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 20.