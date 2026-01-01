Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on U.S. 168 in Chesapeake: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person is starting off 2026 behind bars after police in Chesapeake say they drove the wrong way on U.S. 168, causing multiple crashes in the process, Wednesday night.

Multiple calls came in a little after 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses said a vehicle was driving north in the southbound lanes of the Route 168 expressway. Police say it lead to numerous crashes between Battlefield Boulevard and Hillcrest Parkway in the Hickory area.

Officers were able to get the driver of the vehicle into custody.

Police say they're investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.