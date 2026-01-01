Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on U.S. 168 in Chesapeake: Police

Wrong-way driver causes multiple crashes on U.S. 168 in Chesapeake: Police
Chesapeake police
Posted

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A person is starting off 2026 behind bars after police in Chesapeake say they drove the wrong way on U.S. 168, causing multiple crashes in the process, Wednesday night.

Multiple calls came in a little after 8:30 p.m., according to police.

Witnesses said a vehicle was driving north in the southbound lanes of the Route 168 expressway. Police say it lead to numerous crashes between Battlefield Boulevard and Hillcrest Parkway in the Hickory area.

Officers were able to get the driver of the vehicle into custody.

Police say they're investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

More stories from Chesapeake

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast