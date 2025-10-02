Chesapeake neighborhood celebrates breast cancer survivors with awareness walk and parade

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Breast cancer survivors at The Retreat at Greenbrier, an over-55 community in Chesapeake, kicked off Breast Cancer Awareness Month with a parade and walk Thursday, emphasizing the importance of early detection.

The event captured the theme "I Will Survive" as residents gathered to support neighbors who have battled breast cancer. Multiple survivors participated in the celebration, sharing their experiences and encouraging others to prioritize regular screenings.

Darlene Corson, a breast cancer survivor who participated in the event, underwent two removals on one breast in 2018, but caught her cancer early.

"Two removals on one of my breasts. It was a surprise, but it was, I knew it wouldn't be too bad because I got it early," Corson said.

The parade included both short and long walking routes, with convertibles available for survivors to ride in. Community members came out to show their support by waving at participants.

"We had a short walk. We had a long walk. We had convertibles for the survivors. Some of the neighbors came out and supported us, waved at us," said Celia Gilbert, a breast cancer survivor and co-coordinator of the event.

All the survivors emphasized the same crucial message about breast cancer diagnosis and treatment.

"Early detection is the best. That's what will take care of you," Corson said.

Barbara Mandley, another breast cancer survivor, was diagnosed 16 years ago through a mammogram.

"I was diagnosed about 16 years ago through a mammogram. So that's what my message is that early detection," Mandley said.

Gilbert echoed the importance of following medical advice and staying current with screenings.

"Please keep up with your mammograms and listen to your doctor or surgeon," Gilbert said.

The survivors said that without early detection, they might not be here today to share their stories or celebrate together. The event concluded with participants dancing and singing to "I Will Survive."

The social club at The Retreat at Greenbrier will host several other breast cancer awareness events throughout the month of October.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.