15-year-old Indian River High student dies following Sunday shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 15-year-old Indian River High School student shot Sunday night in Chesapeake has died, according to an email sent to the school community obtained by WTKR News 3.
Raheem Brown was a 10th grader at the school, according to the email.
The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sun Avenue. Emergency crews found the teenager with gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
Chesapeake police confirmed the victim of Sunday's shooting had died and said the investigation is still ongoing.
There will be a moment of silence for Brown on Friday at Indian River's football game.
The full letter from Indian River Principal Naomi Dunbar is below.
Dear Indian River High School Families,
It is with deep sadness that I share the news of the passing of one of our students, 10th grader Rhaeem Brown. Our hearts go out to the entire community, especially Raheem’s family, friends, and all who knew and cared for him.
Losing a young member of our school family is incredibly difficult. During this time, we are focused on supporting our students, staff, and families as we navigate this loss together. Grief can affect everyone differently, and it is important for our students to know that they are not alone. This resource may be helpful as your child processes this news. Our school counselors, along with additional support from Chesapeake Public Schools, will be available to provide guidance and comfort to anyone in need. Please do not hesitate to reach out if your child requires additional support during this time.
In times of grief, the strength of our community shines through. Thank you for your continued support, compassion, and care for one another. Let us keep Raheem’s family in our thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.
With heartfelt sympathy,Naomi Dunbar, PrincipalIndian River High School