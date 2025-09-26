15-year-old Indian River High student dies following Sunday shooting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The 15-year-old Indian River High School student shot Sunday night in Chesapeake has died, according to an email sent to the school community obtained by WTKR News 3.

Raheem Brown was a 10th grader at the school, according to the email.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Sun Avenue. Emergency crews found the teenager with gunshot wounds and took him to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Chesapeake police confirmed the victim of Sunday's shooting had died and said the investigation is still ongoing.

There will be a moment of silence for Brown on Friday at Indian River's football game.

The full letter from Indian River Principal Naomi Dunbar is below.