Candidates for Chesapeake Sheriff face off in heated forum

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Candidates running for sheriff in Chesapeake clashed Thursday night as voters prepare to head to the polls, with early voting already underway.

The race is one of the city’s most closely watched contests. Incumbent Sheriff Dave Rosado is seeking reelection as a write-in candidate after losing the Republican primary to former Chesapeake police officer Wallace Chadwick III. Both men say they are best suited to keep the community safe.

“I believe there needs to be a fundamental change in leadership at the Chesapeake Sheriff’s Office,” Chadwick said during the forum, hosted by the Women’s Division of the Hampton Roads Chesapeake Chamber of Commerce.

Rosado countered, highlighting his record in office. “There’s more to do in the sheriff’s office, and there’s more to do outside of the office in our community,” he said.

The event grew tense at times. Chadwick addressed criticism from opponents, saying: “I’ve been called many things, I’ve been called a racist by many people in this room, and those things are just not true.”

After the forum, both candidates told reporters why they are pushing for the job.

Rosado said he has focused on running a positive campaign. “All I want to do and have done was put on a campaign based on merit, based on my experience, qualifications and the love I have for the office and the community.”

Chadwick, meanwhile, argued the race comes down to trust and character. “It’s important for me because I believe it comes down to taking care of people — that is our greatest asset and our greatest strength as law enforcement,” he said. “My opponent now is staying in it for the power. He talks about titles, and I think that’s what he’s after.”

Early voting in Chesapeake is already underway. Election Day is Nov. 4.