Community feels weight of the loss of Indian River High student, football player

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Indian River High School football team is remembering one of their own, a player who was shot and killed.

News 3 talked with parents ahead of the team's game Friday night.

“It was very sad because he was a great young man," parent Dominique Williams said.

“I actually feel pretty heavy," said parent Shereen Wilkerson.

Parents were feeling the weight of the loss of 15-year-old Raheem Brown.

As News 3 has reported, police say he was shot around 8:30 p.m. Sept. 21 near Sun Avenue. As of September 26, no arrests had been made.

When Indian River took the field Friday night, two players carried Brown’s jersey and draped it over a bench on the sideline. Two other players did the same with a jersey with the number 17 on it in honor of 15-year-old Tishaun Oliver, who was shot and killed in 2024.

For Williams, Brown’s loss is especially tough because he coached the young man. Williams chose not to coach in 2025 to spend more time with his family, so News 3 asked him what he would tell the players if he were on the field trying to prepare them for the game.

“Just play for Raheem. Just go all out for Raheem tonight," said Williams.

A message perhaps the team heard, opening the game with a kickoff return for a touchdown.

Wilkerson said the tragedy is overwhelming.

“How do you teach your kids how to grieve? How do you force them to come to school and feel so heavy?" Wilkerson said.

After Indian River kicked off after the opening drive touchdown, a moment of silence was held. Fans stood, players on both teams knelt on the field.

“I just wish the country would learn how to come together. This gun violence has got to stop," said Wilkerson.