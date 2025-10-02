Sex offender sentenced to one month for being on Chesapeake school grounds

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A registered sex offender, who pleaded guilty to being on school property in Chesapeake in September 2023, was sentenced Tuesday to serve one month in prison, according to court documents.

Ryan Earley, a tier three sex offender (considered the most serious), was on the property of Greenbrier Primary School to pick up his two children, according to court documents. He was sentenced to serve two years in prison, with one year and 11 months suspended. He will then be on probation for another three years.

It is against Virginia law for a tier three registered sex offender to be on school grounds without special permission, even to pick up their own kids.

Earley registered as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to taking indecent liberties with children under the age of 15 in 2011.

According to prosecutors, on Sept. 8, 2023, Earley went to pick up his two kids from Greenbrier Primary. They said he did not get out of the car, but rather, the kids came to him and got in the vehicle. His wife claimed said she normally picks up kids, but she had a medical procedure done that day.

At the time, Earley's wife was the president of the Greenbrier Primary and Intermediate PTA; however, she resigned after Earley was arrested.

Prosecutors also said that Virginia State Police has investigated other times Earley was allegedly on school grounds.

During his bond hearing, ten character witnesses vouched for Earley and said they believe he isn't a threat to the community.

However, another parent said he had been seen on school property "on multiple occasions and there's documented pictures..."

News 3 spoke with parents who voiced their concerns about a registered sex offender being on school property.

"Already we are worried about a million other things. We shouldn't have to worry about a sex offender entering our schools," said one Chesapeake parent.