'Substantially complete,' Great Bridge Boulevard expansion project opens to traffic

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A project aiming to ease congestion at the intersection of Great Bridge Boulevard and Battlefield Boulevard has finished — although, there is still some work to be done.

This week News 3 received an update on a road project that city leaders say should help ease congestion at one of the busier intersections in the city:

“The Great Bridge Boulevard at Battlefield Boulevard Intersection Project is substantially complete. The contractor still has a few small items that need to be completed; however, all lanes are open to vehicle traffic.” City of Chesapeake

Back in January, News 3 interviewed Chesapeake’s Director of Public Works, Earl Sorey, about this project, along with the Elbow Road Bridge Expansion. He said crews were working on installing a right turn lane on Great Bridge Boulevard while expanding the number of crossing lanes on the road from one to two.

This intersection gets around 75,000 motorists per day, and according to Sorey, the area gets congested on a daily basis.

“We’ll be able to carry two lanes across, we’ll be able to re-time the entire signalized intersection, and it will be a benefit to all users not just those using the right turn lane,” he said.

This project cost just under $2 million dollars to complete, but it’s not the only road project in Chesapeake, click here to read more about the others.