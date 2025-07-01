First two hours of parking now free at 14 Norfolk garages

NORFOLK, Va. — The first two hours of parking in Norfolk city garages will be free starting July 1 to encourage supporting local businesses in the downtown area.

After the free period, previous parking rates will apply, though businesses can offer 50% garage parking discounts to patrons staying past two hours.

The following street garages will offer two hours of free parking:



Bank Street Garage

Boush Street Garage

Charlotte Street Garage

Fountain Park Garage

Freemason Street Garage

MacArthur North Garage

MacArthur South Garage

Main Street Garage

Scope Garage

Town Point Garage

Waterside Garage

W. Plume Street Garage

Union Street Lot

York Street Garage

Watch related coverage: Norfolk's 2026 budget includes trash disposal price hike, free downtown parking, city repairs

2026 Norfolk budget: Trash disposal price hike, free downtown parking, city repairs

“Some customers will make a conscious decision because of the free parking to come downtown. We’re hoping that happens, and we are hoping it stimulates a lot more businesses to our restaurants,” said Norfolk Parking Division Director, Ray Stoner.

One of the folks who runs business out of Downtown Norfolk is Ted Patterson, who runs classes on AI training in Downtown Norfolk.

“The costs associated with that may deter a lot of people from coming and learning and bettering themselves,” said Patterson

Watch related coverage: New ABC rules, styrofoam ban, vehicle safety among new laws taking effect July 1

New Va., NC laws to go into effect July 1

There is one caveat. To fund the program, short-term meter rates will increase by $2 per hour or 50 cents every 15 minutes in Tier 1 and 2 areas. But Stoner hopes that will keep spots open for drivers making short trips.

“If you’re running into an office and need to drop off some paperwork, you have a better chance of finding a metered spot, or finding a spot outside a business to go pick up grub hub or something, and that’s what we want.”

There is also a business validation program involved. Local businesses can offer 50% discounts to customers staying for longer than two hours, which would save you even more money. Which means more time to enjoy downtown restaurants and nights out.