Hampton Roads Transit offers Freedom Pass to give students free rides to school

NORFOLK, Va. — It’s almost time for a return to the classroom, and for another year, Hampton Roads Transit is reminding students that they should not be paying for a ride to school.

HRT will once again be offering its student freedom pass to high schoolers. This pass gives students aged 13-17 unlimited free rides on HRT’s buses, ferries and light rail services in the six cities HRT serves.

Last year, News 3 got the chance to speak to some students at Hampton High School about the service.

“It was really fun like going on the bus and getting to use my pass for free. I don’t have to pay anything. And it’s really efficient you can go from like here to Norfolk to Virginia Beach,” a student told News 3.

In the last fiscal year, HRT added 1700 new passholders. With the addition of student commissioners this year, Gus Maxwell, Public Outreach Coordinator with HRT, is hoping they can provide even more rides to students who need them.

“They’re really helping us speak to those things they want to hear. So we can create things that they’ll gravitate towards,” he told News 3.

But it doesn’t just have to be a ride to school.

“They can go to extra curricular activities. They can get a job. So it’s really their ticket to being more involved in their community,” Maxwell said.

If you or your child would like to register, there are two in person events this week:



Thursday, Aug. 7: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hampton High School, 1491 W. Queen Street in Hampton.



10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hampton High School, 1491 W. Queen Street in Hampton. Saturday, Aug. 9: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at YMCA on Granby, 2901 Granby Street in Norfolk.

You can also sign up online and then pick up the pass from your nearest location. Click here to sign up.