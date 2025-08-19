Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tractor trailer fire, possible diesel spill causes lane closures on I-64: VSP

NORFOLK, Va. — A tractor trailer fire on I-64 eastbound has led to lane closures Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Around 6:51 a.m., troopers responded to a vehicle fire on I-64 eastbound near the I-564 interchange. Virginia State Police say this incident possibly led to a diesel spill in the area. A detour is in place due to lane closures near the vehicle fire.

News 3 Traffic Anchor Conor Hollingsworth has advised drivers to take side roads like Tidewater Drive and Granby Street this morning.

