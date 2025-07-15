Latest proposal for Maury High includes demolishing Ghent School, adding stadium

NORFOLK, Va. — The Norfolk School Board is considering demolishing The Ghent School to make way for potential additions—including a football stadium and an eight-lane track—to the proposed plans for a new Maury High School.

The two schools are located directly across from each other, with Llewellyn Avenue running between them. The Ghent School is one of 10 schools a consultant recommended for closure as part of the district's ongoing consolidation effort, although a final decision has not been reached yet.

If the plan moves forward, students from the Ghent School program would go to Monroe Elementary School.

Norfolk City Council and the school board are meeting this week to vote on the Maury Comprehensive agreement, which does not include closing The Ghent School. The agreement already consists of a football/multi-sport field, softball and baseball fields, tennis courts, a soccer field and a swimming complex. The new proposal shared with the school board last week still incorporates those elements, but includes a football stadium with a track in addition to the multi-sport field. The extra amenities can be accommodated on the newly-proposed site plan by utilizing the land currently occupied by The Ghent School.

Here's a closer look at the approved and proposed plans:



The approved plans include a football field/multi-sport playing field next to the high school in place of the baseball diamond that’s currently there. The plans entail moving the baseball field across Llewellyn Avenue to sit next to The Ghent School.

Norfolk School Board

The new proposal includes a football stadium and an eight-lane track where The Ghent School currently sits. A multi-sport playing field would be located next to the high school where the baseball field currently is, as outlined in the original plan. The baseball field would still move across Llewellyn Avenue under the new proposal.

Norfolk School Board

The stadium and track are part of a broader expansion of athletic facilities tied to the new high school, which is already projected to cost nearly $230 million. This additional construction would add another $11 million to the overall project cost.

WTKR News 3 has previously reported on long-standing infrastructure concerns at Maury High School, which was built in 1910 and has faced persistent issues with flooding, aging plumbing and outdated electrical systems. The new school project aims to replace the aging building with a modern facility that meets current educational and safety standards.

The school board has yet to make a final decision on the full scope of the athletic additions or which schools will close. They are tasked with finalizing closure and consolidation plans by August 1.