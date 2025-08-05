Robots to automate food delivery at Old Dominion University

NORFOLK, Va. — Old Dominion University is rolling out a new food delivery service that would make The Jetsons proud.

In collaboration with Starship Technologies and Grubhub, ODU will now have 11 autonomous robots to modernize food deliveries around campus. These robot servers will be available for students, staff, and faculty to use through the Grubhub app.

The robots are programmed to deliver from the following restaurants:



Chick-fil-A (Webb Center and University Village)

Starbucks (Webb Center and University Village)

Panera Bread

Qdoba

Steak 'N Shake

These robots will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to navigate around campus. According to an ODU official, they're even prepared to cross Hampton Boulevard. Each robot is capable of carrying up to 20 pounds, with deliveries still possible in rain and snow.