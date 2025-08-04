CHKD's pet therapy program celebrates 20 years of canine companionship

NORFOLK, Va. — Four-legged healers at Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) are celebrating a major milestone.

The hospital's Buddy Brigade pet therapy program turns 20 years old this month.

“When we started this program 20 years ago, we had no idea how much these pups and volunteers would mean to our patients, their families and our staff,” said the CHKD Director of Volunteer Services and Family Centered Care Joy Parker.

What started with just seven dogs has grown to 41 furry volunteers who bring comfort to kids in the hospital and those receiving cancer treatments, the hospital shared. Over 200 dogs, including the current healers, have served these young patients for the past 20 years.

“Buddy Brigade dogs provide unconditional love, motivation, peace of mind and so much more. Our organization has embraced pet therapy wholeheartedly, and we look forward to what the future brings," Parker said.

Each dog must pass strict training and health screenings before joining the team and visiting multiple CHKD locations.