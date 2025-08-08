Hidden costs of owning a pool: What to consider before you make the purchase

NORFOLK, Va. — Pools can be a lot of fun, but they can also be expensive.

As the 2025 summer season is nearly over, if you’re considering installing one for next year, it’s important to understand the “hidden” costs and what type of pool fits your lifestyle and budget.

For as long as Vivian Paige can remember, she has dreamed of owning her own pool and living on the water in Norfolk.

"This was indeed a dream for me," Paige said. "I put it in in September of 2018 and I have been using it continuously since April of 2019 when I opened it."

And she means continuously — on warm summer days and even in the snow, thanks to her unique, overhead pool cover.

"Finally, after all these years managed to get in the pool while it was snowing. I had a little bit of trouble getting out because of the way the snow built up on the side, but it was truly an experience to be in the pool when it was snowing outside,” Paige said.

But with luxury comes expense.

"Probably the biggest issue is — because my pool runs 24/7, 365 that I tend to run through the components quicker than some other people do," she explained.

In addition to the pool itself, Paige has planned for that maintenance and factored it into her budget.

If you’re considering installing a pool, you first need to select the type you want.

According to Home Guide, an in-ground pool costs between $25,000 and $100,000 while in comparison, an above-ground pool ranges from $1,800 to $5,000 with installation. Financing options are available for both.

Once you've chosen the type of pool, you'll also need to budget for routine maintenance. HomeAdvisor estimates it can cost an average of $30 to $260 per month.

"One of the hardest things about keeping the pool up is making sure the chemicals are right. You don't want to have algae growing in your pool," Paige said.

HomeAdvisor also recommends setting aside between $200 and $1,200 annually for repairs. Though the company says what you pay comes down to three key factors: the size of your pool, its construction, and the extent of the damage.

Don’t forget safety features, as a fence is required by law in Virginia and North Carolina.

You may also see an increase in your homeowners insurance, as Progressive reports pools are considered “attractive nuisances.”

While a pool is a big investment, it’s also a lifelong dream for some — like Vivian Paige.

"I grew up fairly poor, always wanting to have a swimming pool. It's one of those things that I've always wanted," she said.

Knowing your budget and planning can make that goal possible.

If you plan to hire a company for installation, be sure to check their license and insurance. In Virginia, you can verify that information through the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation.

And if all of that sounds like too much? Consider a blow-up or metal pool. They typically cost just a few hundred dollars.

Local cities also have options for public pools. Hampton, Suffolk, Norfolk, Portsmouth, and James City County have free swimming days and/or programs. Be sure to check with each locality for details.

This article was researched, reported, and written by a WTKR News 3 journalist. AI was used to minimize typos and ensure style continuity.