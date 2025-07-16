VDOT, Elizabeth River Crossings to erase $36M in toll debt

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — More toll relief is coming for Hampton Roads commuters, as Virginia leaders announced Wednesday morning that the Virginia Department of Transportation and Elizabeth River Crossings plans to erase $36 million in toll debt dating back to 2014.

Letters and emails will soon be sent by those impacted — that is, anyone with toll debts or fines between 2014 and the end of 2023 for the Downtown and Midtown tunnels, Virginia House Leader Don Scott and State Senator L. Louise Lucas (both D-Portsmouth) said in a press conference.

About 25,000 drivers will be impacted at two of the region's most-used tunnels, the leaders said.

The $36 million is part of a total $101 million leaders secured in the state budget for toll relief.

This follows a previous toll relief initiative where those making a salary less than $65,000 annually receive a 50 percent discount on the tunnel tolls.

"If you can take this issue off the table, if you can take this expense out of your household, it allows you to free up to take care of your family, buy groceries, get gas, and do other things that you need to do," Scott said. "Please take advantage of this program."