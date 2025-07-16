Norfolk Int'l Airport breaks another passenger record as summer travel heats up

NORFOLK, Va. — More passengers traveled through Norfolk International Airport in June than in any month in its history, according to new numbers the airport released Wednesday.

The airport says more than 496,000 passengers flew ORF last month, up from 481,000 in June of 2024.

The June numbers also pulled the airport's year-to-date passenger count ahead of 2024's first-half numbers; 2.299 million to 2.296 million. 2024 ended up seeing the most passengers in airport history at 4.86 million.

With the second half of the year just beginning, air travel through Norfolk doesn't seem to be slowing down. Last week, the airport revealed July 6 was its TSA checkpoint's busiest day on record with more than 11,500 outgoing passengers screened.

News of higher traffic comes on the heels of added direct domestic flights to new destinations and the arrival of airline JetBlue to the airport in April.

Tuesday, Norfolk International Airport announced a $21 million intersection project to improve traffic flows in and out of the airport. It's also in the middle of a near-$1 billion dollar capital improvement project.