Norfolk Int'l Airport released its 2024 passenger numbers. They're record-breaking...again

NORFOLK, Va. — The streak is alive at Norfolk International Airport. The airport reports a record 4.86 million passengers came through in 2024, breaking a previous record set in 2023 by nearly seven percent.

It's the third-straight year ORF has broken its passenger record: 2023 saw more than 4.55 million and 2022 saw more than 4.11 million — the first time the airport topped 4 million passengers.

Norfolk International Airport serves eight commercial airlines with more than 40 destinations across the U.S.

"It means we have solid demand and where we have solid demand, that means they're willing to put more routes in," said Mark Perryman, CEO of the Norfolk Airport Authority. "That's what helps us to attract more airlines, more routes, more frequencies for the public to be able to fly."

In 2024, the airport added direct flights to San Diego, Calif., Phoenix, Ariz. and San Juan, Puerto Rico, marking the first time ORF offered a flight to the Caribbean.

The record comes as the airport continues its $1 billion effort to revamp and expand its facilities called Transform ORF. Mostly recently, ORF broke ground on a new International Arrivals facility and expansion to Concourse A.

Monday, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Sen. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) announced more than $9.5 million in federal grant money to assist in the concourse expansion.

Later this month, the airport says it expects to open the first phase of its new moving sidewalk on the 300-foot-long sky bridge between the Departures terminal and Baggage Claim areas.