Crash at intersection on Caratoke Highway causing traffic backups in Currituck Co.

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A crash at a busy intersection on Caratoke Highway is causing traffic backups in Currituck County Tuesday morning.

This happened where the highway intersects with Shawboro Road. As of 10:30 a.m., the intersection is completely blocked off. Drivers are being asked by officials to turn around, News 3's Will Thomas reports.

It's unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash, but one of them is an 18-wheeler, as pictured below.

A MedFlight helicopter was seen leaving the scene, and we're working to learn if anyone was flown out. Our crew also saw an ambulance speed away from the scene.

This article will be updated as we learn more.