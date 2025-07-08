Executive order aims to raise NPS entrance fees for international visitors, lower fees for Americans

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — The Department of the Interior has been instructed by President Donald Trump to put together a plan that would raise fees for international tourists and make entrance fees more affordable for Americans at National Park Service landmarks.

In an Executive Order called “Making America Beautiful Again by Improving Our National Parks,” President Trump directed the Department of the Interior to increase entrance fees for international tourists at National Park locations.

The executive order also says the department should make visiting these parks more affordable for Americans.

A move that Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum shared in a post last week on X, saying, “This will ensure our parks stay accessible, sustainable, and protected for generations to come.”

The Wright Brothers National Memorial in the Outer Banks already charges an entrance fee for all visitors, which could potentially be impacted by the new order.

News 3 spoke with several visitors here on Tuesday, all who preferred to speak off-camera. Most were not aware of the President's order but shared mixed reactions on it.

A few visitors from Nepal say it might make them think twice about visiting a National Park Service location if the fees were raised.

Another visitor from Pittsburgh says if prices go up, they should go up for everyone.

Some said they felt the change would be wrong, while others said making visits cheaper for Americans sounded reasonable.

The executive order says the extra revenue generated would go towards enhancing infrastructure and enjoyment of National Park Service landmarks across the nation.

In budget documents for the Department of the Interior, the increased fees for international visitors will start in 2026.