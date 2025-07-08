Skimboarder injured in Outer Banks has long rehab road ahead, but making progress in recovery

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A 19-year-old who was seriously injured in a skimboarding incident in Kill Devil Hills last month is making progress in his recovery, his family tells WTKR News 3.

Colin Tibbs was hospitalized after witnesses reported that he hit a piling at Avalon Fishing Pier while skimboarding on June 24. The family clarified that the injury occurred in the shorebreak before he was pulled from the water.

As a result, Tibbs is recovering from a severe spinal cord injury, according to a GoFundMe page set up to support his road to rehabilitation.

Tibbs has left the Intensive Care Unit and is now preparing to transition to an inpatient rehabilitation center.

"He spoke his first sentence out loud this morning and we are praying he’ll be able to drink liquids today. He has a long road to recovery, but he is in good spirits and is ready to tackle the battle of a lifetime," the family member said.

On the day of the incident, Randy Tillett, who was visiting the beach with his family, jumped into action and pulled Tibbs from the water. Tibbs' family said Makaiya Davis Lockhart and Sam Zak performed CPR on the injured teen, calling them "crucial" in the lifesaving effort.

“We all started CPR. I started the chest compressions, another woman started the mouth-to-mouth, and we just kept trying our best until EMTs got there. It was very hectic, definitely a big thing for all of us to experience," said Tillett.