Cape Hatteras Motel dealing with sand, flooding damage from Hurricane Erin

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Cape Hatteras Motel on Highway 12 in Buxton is dealing with damage from Hurricane Erin as the storm continues north, bringing high winds and waves with it.

One of the owners told News 3 the biggest problem has been overwash, and estimates at least 5 feet of sand has been pushed into their parking lot.

Watch: Hurricane Erin pulls away, tidal flooding & rough surf remain

She says their heat pumps, hot water heaters, and a large storage room were washed out.

"I stopped and I was thinking as the overwash was coming in yesterday and you've seen your building being torn to shreds board by board, it kind of puts perspective on things. I mean, you put your heart and soul into something. You worked really hard and you give it your all and then in the matter of minutes, one storm, it can be gone," co-owner Melinda Meadows told News 3 on Thursday.

She says the storm has not shaken their confidence and they plan to be around for the next storm.

They hope to rent out rooms as early as Saturday, but Meadow says it will take at least four weeks to clean everything up.