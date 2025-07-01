Outer Banks nurse anesthetist charged with rape dies by apparent suicide in prison

Warning: Some viewers may find this content disturbing

A Currituck County-based certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) who was facing charges of rape and sexual exploitation of a minor died by apparent suicide Saturday, according to the North Carolina Department of Adult Correction.

Paul Pellini, 54, was a founding member of East Coast Pain Specialists. He was a CRNA and nurse practitioner who practiced anesthesia and interventional pain management at his practice locations, according to the company's website.

Investigators say the charges stem from an incident that happened in February of 2025. After launching a sexual assault investigation, Pellini was identified as the suspect and charged. His court date was pending, with his case set to be prosecuted in New Hanover County.

The department of adult correction says Pellini was found dead at Central Prison in Raleigh. He was initially held in the Currituck County Jail but was moved to Raleigh as a safekeeper, which happens when an inmate has a heightened safety and/or security need.

State officials are investigating Pellini's death, which is standard protocol for in-custody deaths.

If you or someone you know is suicidal or in emotional distress, we encourage you to use the following resources.