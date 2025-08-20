Hurricane Erin prompts mandatory evacuation order for Off-Road Area of Corolla

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Currituck County officials declared a mandatory evacuation order for the Off-Road Area of Corolla, starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, in response to Hurricane Erin.

The Off-Road Area of Corolla is under a local state of emergency, officials said.

Storm surges and coastal flooding from Erin are expected to impact the area, officials stated. By Thursday afternoon, the beach strand driving area, the only entry and exit point for drivers in the Off-Road Area, will be impassable.

Neighborhoods behind the dunes are expected to experience flooding, officials said.

If you need evacuation assistance, call Currituck County Emergency Management at 252-232-2115.