Colington Volunteer Fire Department to host first ever firetruck pull

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — A massive 38,000-pound firetruck sits inside the Colington Volunteer Fire Department right now, ready to go for emergencies. But on Sunday, the department wants community members to band together and pull it.

"It's going to be a day of fun, a lot of good laughs. Once this truck starts to move, it's all about momentum; it will move," said Lee Goldman, a volunteer firefighter with the department.

Teams of six will be competing to be the fastest to pull the firetruck 100 feet.

"The US Coast Guard supplied us with the rope for the event. We're going to shackle that to the engine that's behind me," said Goldman. "The time will start when the whistle blows, and the time will end when the whistle blows. The second time, that'll be the front tires, leaving the first line and just hitting the second line. That'll be the 100 feet."

Goldman says it's anyone's game.

"You don't have to be from a gym, you don't have to be firefighters, police or EMS, you can just be a bunch of six people that are young. They can do it, we can do it, come on in," said Goldman.

This inaugural event gives our Outer Banks neighbors a chance to have fun, show their strength, and support two organizations that serve you every day: the Colington Volunteer Fire Department and the Beach Food Pantry.

"We're going to try to do it every year and pick a different charity to go in with every year, along with the Colington Fire Department. Proceeds are going to go to purchase ... equipment for us and other firehouse expenses," said Goldman.

You can join the fun this Sunday in the Lowe's parking lot in Kill Devil Hills. Goldman says the Colington Volunteer Fire Department hopes this becomes a tradition that brings our community together for years to come.

The event will be on Sunday at 1 p.m. in the Lowe's parking lot in Kill Devil Hills. The registration fee for teams of six is $120, and registration will remain open until the event on Sunday at 1 p.m. you can find the registration website here and the flyer on the department's Facebook page here.