Buxton oceanfront cleanup to begin Friday after 7 homes collapse in two days

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Around two dozen staff members with the Cape Hatteras National Seashore are going to assist with cleanup in Buxton Friday after seven homes fell into the ocean earlier this week.

Staff plans to focus on cleaning up debris south of where the homes collapsed, from the southern end of the village to Cape Point, the seashore says.

More collapses are possible in Buxton and Rodanthe, the seashore says — visitors are advised to avoid homes in the ocean and be cautious around debris.

A total of seven houses collapsed in Buxton in the span of two days. Since 2020, 19 Hatteras Island homes have fallen into the water.

The seashore says property owners in village beach areas should plan to remove debris, so Dare County's debris removal contractor can collect and discard any debris along right-of-ways.

Seashore officials have closed the entire oceanfront area from northern Buxton to the off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 43. Anyone using ORV ramp 38 should avoid driving south, and those using ramp 43 should avoid heading north.

Before the recent Buxton house collapses, all of the homes that have fallen into the ocean since 2020 have been located in Rodanthe. The Buxton Civic Association told News 3 that these collapses can serve as a turning point in the future of stabilizing the area — beach nourishment and a jetty repair are expected next year.