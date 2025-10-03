Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Ninth OBX oceanfront house falls in Rodanthe, bringing the total to 21 since 2020

On Friday the Cape Hatteras National Seashore deployed around 50 employees and volunteers to help in the cleanup process.
Cape Hatteras National Seashore Crews begin cleanup in Buxton
OUTER BANKS, N.C. — Another Outer Banks oceanfront house has fallen, bringing the total to nine in just four days, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

The house fell just before 6 p.m. at 23047 G.A. Kohler Court in Rodanthe, the seashore says.

Visitors are advised to avoid the beach and ocean where the house collapsed all the way to Atlantic Drive due to dangerous debris, the seashore says.

The seashore plans to send staff to the area to clean up debris on Saturday.

Since 2020, a total of 21 houses have fallen into the ocean in the Outer Banks.

The eighth oceanfront home fell in Buxton Thursday afternoon. News 3 Reporter Will Thomas was there when the house collapsed.

Six homes fell on Tuesday, with another collapsing Wednesday night, according to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

More collapses are possible in Buxton and Rodanthe, the seashore said.

In response to the houses falling in Buxton, seashore officials have closed the entire oceanfront area from northern Buxton to the off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 43. Anyone using ORV ramp 38 should avoid driving south, and those using ramp 43 should avoid heading north.

The seashore sent about two dozen staff members to Buxton Friday to clean up debris from the homes.

