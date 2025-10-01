Another house collapses in Buxton, the sixth to fall in 24 hours

BUXTON, N.C. — Another oceanfront house in Buxton collapsed Wednesday morning, according to a social media post from the Hatteras Island Community Emergency Response Team.

This marks the sixth Buxton house to collapse within a 24-hour time span. Since 2020, 17 Hatteras Island homes have fallen into the water.

On Wednesday, the Cape Hatteras National Seashore said collapses were expected due to the rough surf — visitors were also advised to avoid the surrounding area due to dangerous debris.

Seashore officials have closed the entire oceanfront area from northern Buxton to the off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 43. Anyone using ORV ramp 38 should avoid driving south.

Before the recent Buxton house collapses, all of the homes that have fallen into the ocean since 2020 have been located in Rodanthe. The Buxton Civic Association told News 3 that these collapses can serve as a turning point in the future of stabilizing the area — beach nourishment and a jetty repair are expected next year.