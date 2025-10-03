Manteo police shoot, kill suspected criminal

OUTER BANKS, N.C. — A police officer shot and killed a suspected criminal on Roanoke Island in Manteo Thursday afternoon, according to the Dare County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said at 4:11 p.m., a 911 call came in about a crime in progress in the 200 block of Mother Vineyard Road on Roanoke Island in Manteo.

Manteo police officers were nearby and responded to the scene, where an armed suspect confronted them, the sheriff's office said. An officer then shot the suspect.

The sheriff's office stated that when deputies and Dare County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived, EMS provided medical care to the suspect, who died at the scene.

Both law enforcement agencies asked the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation to handle the investigation of the officer-involved shooting, the sheriff's office said.