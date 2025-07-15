Horse injured after being hit by truck in Carova Beach

CAROVA BEACH, N.C. — A horse was left injured after being hit by a truck on July 4, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

On July 11, the Corolla Wild Horse Fund reported on social media that a pickup truck struck a horse while driving at high speed along Ocean Pearl Road in Carova Beach. The horse fell to the ground, then ran off into the brush, according to people who witnessed the incident.

The driver did not stop to report their collision with the horse.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund worked to gather information so they could find the injured horse. On July 5 around 1:30 p.m., a person — who also witnessed the incident — told the organization that the injured horse was in their yard.

Watch related coverage: Horse hit and killed in Currituck County

Horse hit and killed in Currituck County

The horse had a swollen shoulder and was moving stiffly, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund tracked down the 15 horses that matched witness description. 14 horses of these horses had no apparent injuries, so the one found in the person's yard was most likely the one hit by the truck.

The injured horse was taken into the care of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. They say his shoulder's swelling has since calmed down, and that he is not suffering from any internal injuries.

Watch related coverage: Wild Corolla colt found dead after apparent fight

Wild Corolla colt found dead after apparent fight, Fund says

Over the past 10 years, eight horses have been struck by vehicles in the area, according to the Corolla Wild Horse Fund. Only two have survived being hit by a car, including one that was hit on July 4.

The social media post reminded readers that county ordinance prohibits injuring a wild horse without reporting it.

"We're so glad we didn't have to bury another horse on Saturday, but next time the phone rings in the middle of the night we probably won't be so lucky," the social media post reads. "Please slow down and be careful."