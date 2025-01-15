JetBlue coming to Norfolk International Airport, airline brings nonstop flight to Boston

NORFOLK, Va. — Another airline has landed at Norfolk International Airport. Starting in April, JetBlue says it will begin offering daily nonstop service between Norfolk and Boston.

The airline made the announcement Wednesday morning.

Norfolk International Airport revealed the flights will begin April 30 between ORF and Boston's Logan International Airport — with one flight each way per day until October 25.

JetBlue is the ninth airline to offer service out of Norfolk.

Norfolk Airport Authority CEO Mark Perryman has previously told News 3 that getting the airline to commit to service in Norfolk was a major goal for the airport.

JetBlue confirmed ORF-BOS is its only service planned in Norfolk this year.

"JetBlue is constantly evaluating its network to best serve its customers and offer service to the places they most want to go, but there is no immediate plan for other additions at Norfolk," Kailee Donoghue, a JetBlue spokesperson, tells News 3.

Still, an airport spokesperson told News 3 on Wednesday that the hope is the route will be successful enough that the airline would consider expanding future service in Norfolk.

On Monday, the airport revealed 2024 was its third-straight record-breaking year for passengers, with more than 4.86 million travelers flying in and out of Norfolk.