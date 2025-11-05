'A roadmap to victory:' Virginia House Speaker discusses Democrats' success in Tuesday's election

HAMPTON, Va. — As Virginia Democrats continue their effort to re-draw the state’s congressional districts, Tuesday’s election could help.

In Hampton Roads, the city of Hampton was part of the Democrats' big win Tuesday as a state delegate seat held by a republican went to a democrat.

Tuesday's election put democrats firmly in control of the state’s legislature.

"House democrats and Abigail Spanberger have shown the country a road map to victory," said Virginia House Speaker Del. Don Scott.

Going into Election Day, the party already controlled the General Assembly but was able to expand control in the House and win the governor’s and attorney general's offices.

That could be a big help as legislators planned to come back after the first of the year to try to pass for a second time legislation to allow the state’s Congressional districts to be re-drawn. Democrats are pushing for the legislation in response to other states re-drawing their districts in favor of republicans.

"Not really a surprise," said Hampton Voter Ron Franklin when asked if he was surprised by the election results.

Hampton is partially represented by republican Del. AC Cordoza, who lost Tuesday to democrat Virgil Thornton.

The seat is one of two representing the peninsula that were flipped by democrats. A third seat was still undecided Wednesday.

“I think, maybe, AC had some good ideas but I think his opponent, I’ve listened to both of them, and it’s always good to get some fresh blood I think," Franklin said.

News 3 talked with both Cordoza and Thornton Wednesday about their thoughts on the election results.

“The people spoke. The will of the voters is going to be carried out. We’re going to see what happens," Cordoza said.

“Absolutely love it. Yes, indeed," said Thornton, Sr. "It gives us the opportunity to be able to get things done without a lot of resistance."

As for what's next for Codoza, he planned to continue working to serve his constituents until the new legislators get sworn in.

"After that, we'll see what I do. But currently, it's just keep doing the job," Cordoza explained."

Thornton, Sr. listed three priorities when asked what his priorities will be in Richmond.

"First of all, of course, is the amendment. The constitutional amendment, which is extremely important as far as the constitutional amendment with a woman's right to choose as far as abortion. Also, with reinstatement of rights as far as incarcerated persons, and then, of course, a person's right to marry whomever they love."

News 3 reached out to the Republican Party of Virginia for a response to the election results but did not get a response by the deadline for this story.

In a tweet Tuesday night, however, the party vowed to fight what it calls “radical democrat extremism in Richmond and beyond.”

