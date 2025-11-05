Hashmi wins, becoming Virginia’s first Muslim woman to serve as Lt. Governor

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Ghazala Hashmi, a state senator out of Richmond, has won Virginia’s lieutenant governor’s race, AP projects.





Use the dropdown menu to toggle between governor, lieutenant governor, and attorney general

Her Republican opponent, former radio host John Reid, has not conceded at this time — nor as she declared victory.

Hashmi was born in India before her family moved to the United States in 1969, when she was 4 years old.

She received her bachelor of arts in English from Georgia Southern University and later earned her Ph.D. in English from Emory University. Hashmi then became a professor at the University of Richmond and later at J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College, where she taught for 30 years.

Hashmi ran a successful campaign to represent Virginia's 10th District in the state senate in 2019. She unseated incumbent Republican Glen Sturtevant, becoming the first Muslim elected to the Virginia Senate.

The lieutenant governor-elect narrowly beat out a crowded primary earlier this year with five other Democrats campaigning.