Results start trickling in for race for Virginia governor, local delegate seats

Live Election Day Coverage
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Virginia polls have officially closed, and general election results are starting to trickle in for all Hampton Roads and statewide races.
Below is an overview of all statewide races and local races. This article will be updated as races are called.
Virginia Governor
Either Democrat Abigail Spanberger or Republican Winsome Earle-Sears will make history as the state's first female governor. Current Governor Glenn Youngkin, a Republican, is term-limited.
Virginia Attorney General
Election Day results will determine if Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, will remain the state's attorney general or be ousted by Democrat Jay Jones.
Virginia Lieutenant Governor
Ghazala Hashmi and John Reid are facing off to be the state's lieutenant governor — a seat currently held by Winsome Earle-Sears.
Chesapeake Sheriff
Current Sheriff Dave Rosado is hoping his write-in campaign will be enough to remain sheriff, despite losing to Wallace Chadwick III in the Republican Primary.
Local House of Delegates races
There are 16 competitive House of Delegates races in our region:
House of Delegates District 68 (Gloucester County; several nearby counties)
- District: Most of Gloucester County; King William, Mathews, Essex, Middlesex, and King & Queen counties
- Incumbent: Keith Hodges (R)
- Challenger: Elaine Walters (D)
House of Delegates District 69 (Peninsula)
- District: Mainly York County; includes parts of James City County, Gloucester County and Newport News
- Incumbent: W. Chad Green (R)
- Challenger: Mark Downey (D); Valerie Beverley (I)
House of Delegates District 70 (Newport News)
- District: Northeastern part of Newport News including Denbigh, Greenwood and Jenkins
- Incumbent: Shelly Simonds (D)
- Challenger: Cynthia Scaturico (R); John B. Bloom (L)
House of Delegates District 71 (Williamsburg)
- District: All of Williamsburg; parts of both James City County and New Kent County
- Incumbent: Amanda Batten (R)
- Challenger: Jessica Anderson (D)
House of Delegates District 84 (Primarily Suffolk)
- District: Parts of Suffolk, Franklin, Isle of Wight. A very small part of Chesapeake
- Incumbent: Nadarius Clark (D)
- Challenger: Felisha Rose Leffler Storm (R)
House of Delegates District 86 (Peninsula)
- District: All of Poquoson; Parts of Hampton and York County
- Incumbent: A.C. Cordoza (R)
- Challenger: Virgil Thornton Sr. (D)
House of Delegates District 87 (Hampton)
- District: Located entirely within Hampton
- Incumbent: Jeion Ward (D)
- Challenger: John Chapman (R)
House of Delegates District 89 (Chesapeake/Suffolk)
- District: Parts of both Chesapeake and Suffolk, with nearly 70% of the district’s registered voters being Chesapeake residents
- Incumbent: Del. Baxter Ennis is not seeking re-election.
- Candidates: Kacey Carnegie (D); Mike Lamonea (R)
House of Delegates District 90 (Chesapeake)
- District: Located entirely within Chesapeake
- Incumbent: Jay Leftwich Jr. (R)
- Challenger: Rodney Nickens Jr. (D)
House of Delegates District 92 (Norfolk/Chesapeake)
- District: Parts of both Norfolk and Chesapeake, with nearly 70% of the district’s registered voters being Norfolk residents
- Incumbent: Bonita Anthony (D)
- Challenger: W. Nash Bilisoly (R)
House of Delegates District 94 (Norfolk)
- District: Located entirely within Norfolk
- Incumbent: Phil Hernandez (D)
- Challenger: Andy Pittman (R)
House of Delegates District 96 (Virginia Beach)
- District: Located in the central portion of the city; Includes part of Stumpy Lake Natural Area, Tidewater Community College
- Incumbent: Kelly Convirs-Fowler (D)
- Challenger: Kyle Pasquarella (R)
House of Delegates District 97 (Virginia Beach)
- District: Located in the central portion of the city; Includes Lynnhaven Mall, Town Center, Mount Trashmore
- Incumbent: Michael Feggans (D)
- Challenger: Tim Anderson (R)
House of Delegates District 98 (Virginia Beach)
- District: Southern portion of the city; includes Pungo, NAS Oceana, Virginia Beach Oceanfront (roughly from Virginia Beach Boulevard to the North Carolina border)
- Incumbent: Barry Knight (R)
- Challenger: Cheryl Smith (D)
House of Delegates District 99 (Virginia Beach)
- District: Northeastern portion of the city; includes Fort Story, Great Neck, the North End portion of the Oceanfront
- Incumbent: Anne Ferrell Tata (R)
- Challenger: Cat Porterfield (D)
House of Delegates District 100 (Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach)
- District: Parts of Accomack County, Northampton County, northern Virginia Beach
- Incumbent: Rob Bloxom Jr. (R)
- Challenger: Liz Richardson (D)
Commonwealth's Attorney's races
There are four competitive Commonwealth's Attorney's races among the seven cities:
Chesapeake
- Incumbent: Matt Hamel (D)
- Challenger: David Mick (R)
Portsmouth
- Incumbent: Stephanie Morales (D)
- Challengers: Nathan Chapman (I); Stephen Heretick (I)
Virginia Beach
- Incumbent: Colin Stolle (R)
- Challenger: Suzanne Seidel Richmond (D)
Suffolk
- Incumbent: Narendra Pleas (D)
- Challenger: Patrick Bales (I)