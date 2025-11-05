Spanberger wins, making history as Virginia's first female governor-elect, CBS projects

RICHMOND, Va. — Democrat Abigail Spanberger, a former U.S. representative and CIA officer, has won Virginia’s historic gubernatorial election, becoming the state’s first woman to serve as governor, CBS projects.

Spanberger’s presumed victory confirmed what many political analysts presumed: Virginians vote against the party that controls the White House during off-year elections.

During her speech to supporters Tuesday night, Spanberger said this election "sent a message."

“We sent a message to the whole world, that in 2025, Virginia chose pragmatism over partisanship, we chose our commonwealth over chaos. You all chose leadership that will focus relentlessly on what matters most. Lowering costs, keeping communities safe, and strengthening our economy for every Virginian,” Spanberger said in her speech to voters on Election Night.

Spanberger's speech was filled with thanks, promises, and regular chanting from her supporters. The governor-elect thanked those who voted, her campaign team, and her family.

“I thank you for the trust that you have placed in me, and it is the honor of my lifetime to be elected the 75th governor of the commonwealth of Virginia,” Spanberger said.

The governor-elect emphasized during her speech that she will work for all Virginians through addressing kitchen table issues — specifically, in regards to affordability.

“We are going to work to lower costs of renting, buying or staying in your home,” Spanberger said. “We’re gonna lower healthcare costs, we're gonna crackdown on predatory pharmaceutical pricing.”

Prior to becoming the governor-elect, Spanberger was an operations officer for the Central Intelligence Agency in 2006. She left the CIA in 2014 before starting a brief stint in the private sector. Spanberger would later serve on the Virginia Fair Housing Board under former Gov. Terry McAuliffe. During the 2018 midterm elections, Spanberger unseated incumbent Republican Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th congressional district, winning by over 6,800 votes.

The governor-elect’s campaign focused on affordability and opposition to the Trump administration. Spanberger ran on increasing affordable childcare, rejecting school voucher programs, and responding to workforce shortages across numerous sectors.