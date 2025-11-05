Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Virginia Dems poised to continue redistricting plan; projected to maintain House control

Divided Virginia General Assembly
Divided Virginia General Assembly
RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Democrats is projected to maintain control of the House of Delegates following Election Day — likely paving the way for them to move forward with redrawing the state's congressional maps.

Around 10:30 p.m., AP projected 51 Virginia House races in favor of Democratic candidates and 24 in favor of Republicans, with 25 races still uncalled.

Prior to Election Day, state Democrats held a slight 51-48 majority in Virginia's lower chamber. They'll also keep control of the upper chamber, as there were no state senate races on the ballot.

Keeping their house majority after elections was key in Democrats' effort to keeping the redistricting fight alive: Under Virginia law, lawmakers must approve their proposed redistricting change in two legislative sessions separated by an election of the House of Delegates. The change would then need voter approval in the next election.

Last week, a constitutional amendment allowing redistricting ahead of next year's Congressional midterm elections passed in both chambers of the General Assembly. Now, state Democrats are poised to approve it again in the 2026 General Assembly 2026 in January — assuming delegates vote along party lines.

Virginia entered the national redistricting battle after a handful of GOP-led states — including Texas, Missouri and North Carolina — revised their U.S. House districts to be more favorable for Republicans in the 2026 midterms.

Democratic state lawmakers then started to launch counter efforts, including in Virginia.

The General Assembly's next regular session starts on Jan. 14.

