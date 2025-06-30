Five changes made to Virginia's Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) are adopting five new laws starting July 1.

Businesses licensed and applying for licenses from the Virginia ABC will be among those affected.

The first law repeals a restriction on licensed third-party delivery providers, like DoorDash and Uber Eats. In short, these delivery providers are no longer facing an expiration date on their licenses to deliver beer, wine and mixed beverages. The expiration date was set for July 1, 2026.



The second law applies to businesses with a mixed beverage license. These businesses will now be allowed to serve the entirety of canned cocktails per customer, if they do not exceed 16 ounces and have an alcohol content of no more than 15%, according to Virginia ABC.



Virginia ABC will be implementing a new online training course that will help licensees and employees identify and report possible signs of human trafficking, the third law states. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services is in charge of developing this course.



The fourth law is set to develop additional measures preventing people younger than 21 from purchasing tobacco, liquid nicotine and hemp products. A new group will work alongside Virginia ABC’s Bureau of Law Enforcement to implement this program.

